January 9, 1932 – October 15, 2018
BURLEY — Bev left her earthly life on October 15, 2018. She was born on January 9, 1932, in Moscow, Idaho, as the daughter of Helen and Ted Gallup. She attended school in Moscow and graduated in 1950.
In school she was active in student activities and was a cheerleader for the Moscow Bears. Following her high school graduation she attended the University of Idaho and became a true Vandal.
At the University she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. It was during that time she met Bill on a blind date arranged by Ann Morgan (Westfall). She and Bill were married the day after graduation, June 7, 1954, and they celebrated their 64th anniversary on June 7, 2018.
Following their marriage, Bev worked at the University of Idaho with the Navy ROTC while Bill attended Law School at Moscow, Idaho. In 1957 Karen was born. Upon graduation, they returned to Burley where Bill practiced law, which he is still doing.
During the time Karen was in school in Burley, Bev was active in Sunday School at the Methodist Church, and was involved with Karen’s Camp Fire Girls and Girl Scouts. Then came golf for Karen – Bev assisted with the Jr. golf team, as Karen was the only girl on the team. She took the team to tournaments and kept score at local matches. Finally, she got Karen a gold Pinto so she could go to and from the golf course on her own. Bev even played some golf herself. It was always a joy for Bev when Karen and her friends came to her house.
As a fifty-year-plus member of PEO, Bev delivered the fifty-year address at the Idaho State Convention of PEO, just a few years ago. Bev served four terms as president of the local Chapter BB and was still an active member.
Bev was an immaculate homemaker, the highlight of which was hosting many Christmas open houses at her home for friends and neighbors. She also looked forward to having bridge club at her home. Bev was an excellent bridge player, played duplicate bridge and was still an active member of a bridge club.
Fine clothes were her specialty and she always dressed appropriately for any occasion.
When the Festival of Trees began, she participated in decorating a tree for several years with Bev Stone and Jan and Miriam Smith. The trees often won prizes for one of the best trees. Recently she reminisced over the many pictures she had taken at the Festival of Trees. With much satisfaction she remembered the fun she had for such a good cause.
Tizzy, her black poodle, was also one of Bev’s many enjoyments in life. She would throw a ball for Tizzy to retrieve many times during the day.
She was an avid reader of many books and frequently would exchange the same with her friends. She is survived by her husband, William A. Parsons; her daughter, Karen; and son-in-law, Russ Walker.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Officiating will be Lance Loveland. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
The family suggest memorials be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or the Burley Public Library Foundation, P.O. Box 563, Burley, ID 83318.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.