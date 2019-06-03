December 31, 1947—May 31, 2019
KIMBERLY – Beverlee Ann Frandsen, 71, of Filer, passed away on May 31, 2019 from battling cancer at Oak Creek Rehabilitation in Kimberly.
Beverlee was born on December 31, 1947 to Clinton & Recine Jensen. She grew up in Idaho. She was an amazing seamstress and baker. She had her only child in 1972, Fred Folk, who continues to be mama’s boy. He was the light of her life. She then married her true love Wayne Frandsen on July 27, 1984. Beverlee was a hard worker, a loving mother & wife but most of all the best grandma in the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband Wayne Frandsen; her baby boy, Fred (Jan) Folk of Kimberly; brother Clinton (Marilynn) of Firth; sister, Barbara (Boyd) Hulse of Oregon; her grandchildren who were her life, Jamie Folk, Jorie & Joseph Menchaca, Alex Michelle, Login, Lucas, Meghan, and Kylie; 2 great grandchildren, Brian & Janessa.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Dr. Giest, his provider. He went above and beyond for this special lady. We would also like to thank Oak Creek Rehab in Kimberly. They took exceptional care of her and our entire family.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rock Creek Ward, 840 West Midway St. in Filer with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Paul Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
