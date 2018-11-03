Try 1 month for 99¢

March 9, 1989 – October 31, 2018

Our beloved Bev Hall passed away peacefully at her home on October 31, 2018, in Jerome Idaho. She was born March 9, 1939, to Albert and Elsie Kulm in Jerome, Idaho. She graduated Jerome High School in 1957, where she met the love of her life and husband of 61 years, Layne Hall.

Bev dedicated her life to her husband and family. She was lovingly known as “Grammy.” Bev was steadfast in her faith and was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Jerome, where she provided flowers for the altar from her special garden.

Bev was known for her artistic flare, her love of cooking and gardening, her love of tennis, and sharing Skittles with her dog Gracie.

Bev is survived by her husband Layne Hall; her children, Kelly Sonnichsen (Bob) and Clay Hall (Ruth); her siblings, Carol Cole (Dennis), Colleen Robinson, Jeané Kulm; her grandchildren, Matthew Sonnichsen (Jennifer), Amanda Caldwell (Travis), Betsy Sonnichsen (Matt), Elijah Hall, and Ari Hall; her great-grandchildren, Justin and Christian Caldwell and Charolette and Genevieve Sonnichsen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elsie Kulm; and her brother, Kenneth Kulm.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 10, 2018 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jerome, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bev’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

