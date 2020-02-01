June 4, 1933—January 28, 2020
HEYBURN – Betty Gene Ramsey, an 86 year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 4, 1933, in Declo, Idaho, the daughter of Harold Eugene and Goldie Elizabeth (Olsen) Anderberg. She received her education in Declo and graduated from Declo High School. She married Ronald W. Clark and, together, they had three children, Shane, Ronalda and Val. They later divorced. In 1991, Betty married Lloyd Richard “Tiny” Ramsey and gained three more children, Rick, Lori and Penney.
Betty owned an art and sewing shop for several years. She also worked in the healthcare field for many years and retired from Cassia Memorial Hospital as the surgery coordinator. She enjoyed her career at the hospital and cherished the many friends she made. She was an outstanding artist and was well-known for her beautiful oil paintings. She was talented in ceramics and handiwork.
Betty was a member The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed her friends and ministering sisters.
She is survived by her children, Shane Clark, Ronalda Lee, Val (Kris) Clark, Rick (Mitzi) Ramsey, Lori (Larry Richardson) Ramsey, and Penney Phillips; 17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dane H. Anderberg; two sons-in-law, Mike Lee and John Phillips; and a grandson, Lucus Flynn Clark.
Betty’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery in Oakley.
