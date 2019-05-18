ALBION – Betty Elizabeth Perry, an 81-year-old resident of Albion, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Afton, Wyo., the daughter of Samuel Edward and Emogene Kissiah Bagley Roberts; she was the seventh sibling in her family, with her closest sister being Katherine Kunz. Betty graduated high school in Star Valley, Wyo. She then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, to further her education at a business school and enrolled in many banking classes; this is where she met our dad, Dean. She married Dean Perry at the First Presbyterian Church in Elko, Nev. Following marriage, they moved to Albion, where she gave birth to two little rock-throwing brats. She was employed at D L Evans Bank for several years and later at ATC Communications where she worked until her retirement.
Betty loved all the parties, camping, and fishing trips that were taken with her friends. She took advantage of every opportunity where she could to visit with a friend or a new acquaintance. She could fix any hole that would show up in a piece of fabric and loved to play the piano –which drove Dean crazy– but, she had to practice because come Sunday, she would show off her talent at the Albion Ward, where she served as organist for many years. Betty loved all of her grandkids immensely; Jeremy, Curtis, and finally a granddaughter, Jessica. Grandma Betty would do just about anything for them. These were her kids, but many more were adopted who would stop by her work or home and fill their pockets with candy.
Betty is survived by the two brats, Sam Perry (Tina Sluder) of Inkom, and Dave Perry (Brandi) of Albion; four grandchildren, Jeremy Perry of Oregon, Jessica Perry of Idaho Falls, Jagger Saighman of Inkom, and Jayd Saighman of Pocatello; and a former daughter-in-law, Joani Perry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and grandson, Curtis.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Idaho Hyperbarics Inc., 1125 W. Alameda, Pocatello, Idaho 83201, phone: (208) 237-1151, website: www.idahohyperbarics.com
