May 25, 1932—January 12, 2020
SHOSHONE – Betty Mae Freeman, an 87 year-old resident of Shoshone, and formally of Burley, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home to be with her Heavenly Father.
Betty was born May 25, 1932, in Burley, Idaho, to William Earl and Chlodean (Prescott) Reedy. She received and completed her education in Burley. She met Don Freeman and they were married Nov. 12, 1948, in Salem, Ore. They later moved to Wilder and then to Caldwell until they decided to settle in Burley where they raised their family. In 1997, Betty and Don moved to Shoshone to be near their son, Jerry. After Jerry passed away, Mom lived with Leona. Leona took care of Mom until she passed away.
Betty enjoyed gong to the Oregon Coast, camping and spending time with family. Betty was an excellent cook and loved preparing large holiday dinners—which eventually lead her to become a head cook for many years for the Cassia County School District.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints until her declining health made it difficult to attend. She served faithfully in many positions in the Church. Betty and Don’s marriage was solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on Nov. 12, 1982.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Alice Jeffs, Brenda (Francisco) Fernandez, and Leona Greene; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Anderson and Pamela (Rory) Richardson; and one brother, Brent Reedy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; son, Jerry; sister, Francis Fairchild; brother, Ernest Reedy; and a grandson, Joe Fernandez.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
