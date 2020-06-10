Obituary: Betty Mae Dunken Sitton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 14, 1929—May 10, 2020

Betty Mae Dunken Sitton died unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Magic Valley on May 10, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 90.

Betty is survived by her sister Leah Dunken Jones, her nieces Nancy Jones Smith, Julie (Troy) Clawson, Jana (Robert) Reeder. Nephews, Tim (Karen) Jones, Bill (Anja) Jones and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband Louis J. Sitton, her parents L. Ray and Margaret Dunken, and her brother Kenneth Dunken.

Betty was born August 14, 1929 to Ray and Margaret. She graduated from Twin Falls High School and attended Clark College in Vancouver, Washington where she met her husband, Lou. They were married June 17, 1951. Upon Lou’s graduation from Washington State University, the couple moved to Southern California where her husband was involved with the space program. The couple returned to Twin Falls after retirement.

Memorial Service will be at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2 p.m.

The Family would like to thank Margaret Wiley for her wonderful care, St. Luke’s Home Health, Dr. Baker & Kaitlin LPN, and the nurses at St. Luke’s.

