Obituary: Betty Mae Dunken Sitton

August 14, 1929—May 10, 2020
Betty Mae Dunken Sitton died unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Magic Valley on May 10, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 90.
Betty is survived by her sister Leah Dunken Jones, her nieces Nancy Jones Smith, Julie (Troy) Clawson, Jana (Robert) Reeder. Nephews, Tim (Karen) Jones, Bill (Anja) Jones and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis J. Sitton, her parents L. Ray and Margaret Dunken, and her brother Kenneth Dunken.
Betty was born August 14, 1929 to Ray and Margaret. She graduated from Twin Falls High School and attended Clark College in Vancouver, Washington where she met her husband, Lou. They were married June 17, 1951. Upon Lou’s graduation from Washington State University, the couple moved to Southern California where her husband was involved with the space program. The couple returned to Twin Falls after retirement.
Memorial Service will be at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2 p.m.
The Family would like to thank Margaret Wiley for her wonderful care, St. Luke’s Home Health, Dr. Baker & Kaitlin LPN, and the nurses at St. Luke’s.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.