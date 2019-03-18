Obituary: Betty L North

December 21, 1929—March 15, 2019
Betty was born December 21, 1929 in Springfield, Mo. She passed away on March 15, 2019, at Bridgeview Assisted Living Center at age 89.
Betty lived in Springfield until her senior year in high school. The family then moved to Casper, Wyo. There she met and married Edward E North. They had two daughters. Betty worked as a secretary/treasurer for Tyrex Oil until she retired at age 62. Following the death of her husband she moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to live with her daughter. Betty has been a resident of Bridgeview Estates for the past two years.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Wolfe and Louise Bevier Wolfe, husband Edward E North; brothers David Wolfe of Wyo and Donald Wolfe of Ariz; daughter Annette Lee of Texas and grandson Nathen Jacobson of Idaho. She is survived by her daughter Debbi Jacobson of Idaho; sister Bonnie Vigil of Colorado; grandsons Dana Jacobson of Idaho, David Lee of Texas, granddaughter Nicole Jacobson of Colorado; great grandson Zander Jacobson of Idaho and many nieces and nephews.
Betty and Ed’s ashes will be scattered in Casper, Wyo, sometime this summer. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter or Humane Society.
