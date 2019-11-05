Obituary: Betty June Wiseman

June 3, 1933—November 2, 2019
Betty June Wiseman passed away Nov. 2, 2019 of natural causes while residing at a Boise Care Facility. Born June 3, 1933 to parents Ray and Roberta Maples in the Missouri Ozarks, Betty was the oldest of five. She helped raise her younger siblings.
Betty moved to Notus, Idaho as a young adult and met and married Claude Wiseman who also came from a small Missouri town. They raised four children while Claude worked for the Bureau of Reclamation in Rupert, Marsing, and Burley. Once her kids were raised, Betty worked as a receptionist for an optometrist practice and then for a sheet metal company. She retired in her mid 70’s.
After living in Burley for over 40 years, Claude and Betty moved to Boise in 2013. Claude passed away about a year and a half later. Betty moved to an assisted living facility in 2016. She met and fell in love with Bill Leaper who moved into the facility a few months after she did. They enjoyed over two years of companionship, even going on trips to the Oregon Coast and Jackpot. Betty’s greatest joy came from her family, first her children and then her grandchildren. Claude and Betty took their kids on vacations every summer, mostly to Missouri and California then enjoyed their grandchildren often hosting them for weeks at a time and going on vacations with them as well.
Betty was very involved in her church, Burley United Methodist. She was soft-hearted and donated to many charities, especially if they benefited animals. She had multiple cats and dogs she cared for over the years.
Betty leaves behind her children: Nancy (Dave) Harris, Laura (Jesse) Tenison, Mark (Patty) Wiseman, David (Shawnee) Wiseman; grandchildren: Lucas (her fifth child), Kendall, RyAnn, Connor, Jacob, Matthew, Peyton, Alex, Reanna, Hunter, Addyson, Dakota, Afton, Samantha and great-granddaughter Hazel. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Sandi) Maples, sister-in-law Betty (Bill) Bengeyfield, brother-in-law Cliff (Neta) Wiseman, daughter-in-law Gina Wiseman; and multiple nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind great friend Bill Leaper and his daughter, Jessie. Betty was very lucky to have a wonderful, loving husband for almost sixty years and then to meet another man late in life.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her husband Claude, brother Robert, sister Lela and daughter-in-law Shaunn, Claude’s brother Harold Wiseman (and wife Pilar), and Claude’s sister Barbara Roberts (and husband Dick).
The family wishes to thank the staff at Regency Columbia Village for their great care and the dedicated professionals at St. Luke’s Hospice.
There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor held next spring so out of town family can attend, date announced later.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Conrad Strays Cat Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 84, Middleton, ID 83644. When Betty could no longer care for her beloved cat Buddy, several local rescues were contacted and Conrad Strays was the only one that offered to help.
Mom, we miss you already and will love you always!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.