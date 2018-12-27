May 31, 1939—December 20, 2018
Betty Jo Faught, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away December 20th, 2018 at her home in Leesburg, Florida, where she resided with her sister and brother–in-law.
Betty Jo was born May 31, 1939 to Horald and Sarah “Lydia” Hess in Wendell Idaho. She was the 5th born of 8 children. Betty Jo lived a life of stubbornness, freedom and love.
When she was quite young her family moved to Jerome Idaho. There she attended Appleton grade school until the 8th grade and then Jerome public schools.
While working in Jackpot, Nevada, Betty Jo met the man she knew she would love forever, Ralph Faught. They were married November 1966. They bore no children together; however, there were two children from Ralph’s previous marriage, Rick and Teresa Faught. They settled to live in Twin Falls where she and Ralph ran the “Alley” a popular café and bar.
Betty Jo loved to laugh. She was outspoken, active, adventurous, and never stopped loving her family despite the many trials they endured.
Betty Jo is preceded in death by her husband: Ralph Faught, her parents: Horald and Lydia Hess, her sisters: Martha, Adora, Elva, and half-sister Billy. She is survived by her brothers: Scott (Nona) Hess, Orson (Elaine) Hess, Larry Hess, her sisters: Frances Hess and Linda (Dennis) Christensen and Andrea Halman as well as several nieces and nephews.
Her Funeral will be held at the LDS Church building, 1485 Pole Line Road East, Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, December 29th, 2018. A viewing will precede the service at 10 a.m. Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at reynoldschapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.