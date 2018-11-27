May 28, 1922—November 21, 2018
Betty Jean Newnham Sugden passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 21, 2018 in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 96. Betty was born in Bogard, Missouri May 28, 1922. She moved to Idaho with her family in 1924. She met her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Sugden in her junior year of high school in Boise, Idaho. They spent 69 years together.
The last few years of her life, she lived in Twin Falls at Bridgeview Estates. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and her beloved husband. She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Keith) Garoutte, son Jim (Connie) Sugden, grandchildren Michael (Becky) Garoutte, Cathy (Steve) Knott, Christopher (Ang) Sugden, 4 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, December 1st, 2018 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House or a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of White Mortuary. Online condolences can be left at www.whitemortuary.com.
