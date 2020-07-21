Obituary: Betty Jean Dockter Maier Augus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 4, 1947—July 18, 2020

Betty Jean Dockter Maier passed away July 18, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Betty was born August 4, 1947, to Henry and Elvera Dockter. She was happily raised in Rupert, Idaho, along with two older sisters.

Betty married Kenneth Maier of Rupert, Idaho. Their marriage took place June 26, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert, Idaho.

Betty enjoyed being the mother of two sons. Ken’s job required their family to live in many states including Idaho, Michigan, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, and Texas. Betty took pleasure in babysitting children of friends in each location. Many close friendships were developed during these years. Ultimately, she desired to be closer to her hometown and family that live close to Rupert, Idaho, settling in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for the last 30 years. Betty enjoyed loving on her cats and tending to her yard and flower beds, in which she took great pride. One of her favorite activities was to go on short road trips so she could see the country.