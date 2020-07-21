Obituary: Betty Jean Dockter Maier Augus

August 4, 1947—July 18, 2020
Betty Jean Dockter Maier passed away July 18, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Betty was born August 4, 1947, to Henry and Elvera Dockter. She was happily raised in Rupert, Idaho, along with two older sisters.
Betty married Kenneth Maier of Rupert, Idaho. Their marriage took place June 26, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert, Idaho.
Betty enjoyed being the mother of two sons. Ken’s job required their family to live in many states including Idaho, Michigan, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, and Texas. Betty took pleasure in babysitting children of friends in each location. Many close friendships were developed during these years. Ultimately, she desired to be closer to her hometown and family that live close to Rupert, Idaho, settling in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for the last 30 years. Betty enjoyed loving on her cats and tending to her yard and flower beds, in which she took great pride. One of her favorite activities was to go on short road trips so she could see the country.
Her family was her greatest joy. In fact, her sister-in-law, Carolyn Maier, whom she recently visited with in South Carolina this past February, was her best friend for 55 years. With her sons and sisters living in different towns and states, Rupert, Idaho, became the general gathering area for extended family visits at Thanksgiving or Easter. Betty took interest in her grandchildren’s endeavors by asking details about their adventures with each visit. She loved visiting her sisters and their families, as well as her many cousins to reminisce about childhood memories. Betty kept an extensive record of family history including pictures and stories from loved ones.
Despite a disease process causing Betty to struggle with her memory, this did not weaken the recollection of happy times or the loving bond she had created between her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lee Maier; her two children, Jeffrey Lynn Maier and Wesley Craig Maier; her sister, Carolyn Kohls; her daughter-in-law, Traci Lyn Maier; her four grandchildren, Tyler Craig Maier, Bailey Danielle Maier-Adkins (Anthony), Savanna April Aicher (Drayven), Carissa Alexis Maier; her two great grandchildren, Ryson Lynn Aicher and Kyden Quinn Aicher; and three nieces and one nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elvera Dockter; her father-and mother-in-law, Fred and Dora Maier; her sister, Donna Maye Beall; and her great grandson, Colsten Dray Aicher.
The family wishes to thank Aspen Hospice and the staff at Turtle and Crane for their kind and professional care.Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
