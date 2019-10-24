March 18, 1928—October 11, 2019
Jane Wetter Nesby passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston from complications of congestive heart failure. Betty was born March 18, 1928, to Clarence Richard and Bessie Lena (McCoullah) Pyles at the ranch at Leep Creek eight miles north of Enterprise, Ore. She was the youngest of five siblings.
Her parents paid 50 cents a month to the school district so she could attend elementary school in town. Betty completed her primary to freshman school year at Enterprise. She moved with her family to Nezperce, and graduated from Nezperce High School in 1946. She attended the University of Idaho in Moscow and graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in home economics 1950.
She taught high school home economics in Bonners Ferry High School and enjoyed the students and community. She also sang and directed in the church choir, and helped at county fairs.
Betty married Paul Wetter March 23, 1951, in Nezperce. Paul was Ag teacher at Bonners Ferry High School. They both continued teaching there and later at Sandpoint High School.
They were blessed with two sons, David Warren and John Richard, and over the years they had lived in Moscow, Eden Prairie, Minn., Orofino and Twin Falls.
In Orofino they owned the flower shop and did substitute teaching. Paul also worked for Crites Seed Company and at the U of I as a Grain Seeder. Later they moved to Twin Falls where Paul was head of the Ag department at the College of Southern Idaho for many years.
Paul passed away in 1997 in Twin Falls. He and Betty had been married for 46 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty moved to Clarkston in 1998 to be near family.
She and John C. Nesby of Bend, Ore., were married Nov. 4, 2004, in Lewiston. They moved to Bend for 12 years before returning home to Clarkston to be near nieces and nephews.
Betty was always a happy cheerful person with a smile for everyone. She was surrogate mother to all the family and in-laws who had lost their mothers. Her home was always open for short-term foster care. She was quite a gal and well loved. She was a wonderful cook and set a beautiful table. Betty was a quilter, an avid reader and a competitive pinochle player. Her theme was “living on love” hugs and kisses.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; brothers, Mansel, Max, Elbert and Junior “Jay”.
She is survived by her husband, John Nesby; sons, David W. Wetter (Maria) and John R. Wetter (Liz); stepson, Mark C. Nesby (Donna Jean); five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in the area.
A family celebration is to be planned at a later date.
Please sign the online guestbook at merchantfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.