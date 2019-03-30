November 12, 1928—March 28, 2019
Betty Jane Lewis (Stewart) passed away on March 28, 2019. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 12, 1928 to Russell C. Stewart and Huldah G. Grantin. Betty was the youngest of seven siblings; Russell, Chester, Jeanette, William, June, and Warren.
Betty graduated from high school and spent some time working at the telephone company before moving to San Francisco where she worked in the payroll department for Nabisco. In 1948 she met and fell in love with Everett Lewis when they were both in a flying club learning to fly float planes. They married on May 19, 1949. On December 24, 1950 they welcomed their first daughter, Carol Eakin, and October 7, 1954 they welcomed their second daughter Arlene Welch. The family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1969 where they have been since.
She is survived by her loving husband, Everett Lewis, her two daughters, Carol Eakin and Arlene Welch, her five grandchildren, Aleis Maxim, Sarah Schultz, Tia Thompson, Anisa Eakin, and Shad Welch, and her great granddaughter, Jezabel Thompson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.