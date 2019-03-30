Try 3 months for $3

November 12, 1928—March 28, 2019

Betty Jane Lewis (Stewart) passed away on March 28, 2019. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 12, 1928 to Russell C. Stewart and Huldah G. Grantin. Betty was the youngest of seven siblings; Russell, Chester, Jeanette, William, June, and Warren.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Betty graduated from high school and spent some time working at the telephone company before moving to San Francisco where she worked in the payroll department for Nabisco. In 1948 she met and fell in love with Everett Lewis when they were both in a flying club learning to fly float planes. They married on May 19, 1949. On December 24, 1950 they welcomed their first daughter, Carol Eakin, and October 7, 1954 they welcomed their second daughter Arlene Welch. The family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1969 where they have been since.

She is survived by her loving husband, Everett Lewis, her two daughters, Carol Eakin and Arlene Welch, her five grandchildren, Aleis Maxim, Sarah Schultz, Tia Thompson, Anisa Eakin, and Shad Welch, and her great granddaughter, Jezabel Thompson.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Betty Jane Lewis
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments