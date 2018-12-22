Obituary: Betty I. Magaw

February 12, 1925—December 19, 2018
Betty I. Magaw, 93, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday December 19, 2018 at Brookdale assisted living. Betty was born on February 12, 1925 in Ashton, Idaho to John & Rose Grady. Betty attended school in Alton, Kansas. On April 6, 1942, she married Samuel K. Magaw at Waynsille, Missouri. Betty lived in Kansas while her husband was in Europe during WWII. Upon his return, they moved to Gooding, Idaho. After a few years there, she and her family moved to Twin Falls. Sam’s job with the Idaho Army National Guard took Betty and Sam to Boise where Sam finished his career with the Military. They purchased a cabin at Terrace Lakes where they and their children’s families enjoyed many fun times together. In 1983, due to Sam’s failing health, they moved to Twin Falls to be closer to their children. Betty was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. She spent many years as a “Pink Lady” at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital of which she had many fond memories. Betty spent 10 years or so at Brookdale where she became a second “Grandma” to many of the nurse’s aides. She will be sorely missed by her friends and “second family” at Brookdale. Betty is survived by her sons John (Deanna) Magaw and Tom Magaw of Twin Falls and her daughters Patricia Scheer of Jerome and Kathryn (Tom) Norman of Alberton, Montana. She is also survived by her grandchildren Larry, Brenda, Kevin, Sam, Alan, Amanda, Danielle, Tami, Jennifer, Jeff, Kreigh, Tamara, Jamie and 20 great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers. A graveside service will be held on Friday January 4, 2018 at 2pm at Twin Falls Cemetery with Father Julio officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
