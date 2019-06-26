Obituary: Betty Charlene McMurdie

December 12, 1933—June 19, 2019
Betty Charlene McMurdie, 85, of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019.
Betty was born on December 12, 1933, in Chelsea, Oklahoma to Charley and Fern Brown. She and her family moved to Idaho in 1937 where they lived in Jerome, Castleford, and Buhl during her growing up years. She had four brothers and one sister.
Betty attended Buhl High School where she met her husband Wayne McMurdie. They were married on December 12, 1950 in Buhl, Idaho.
Betty worked as a dispatcher for the Jerome Police Department for many years and then as a dispatcher for the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office for several more years.
Betty loved sewing, baking, and canning. She loved to cook for her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister. Betty is survived by her husband Wayne; children Vickie Leavitt, Larry (Debbie) McMurdie, and Ted (Janice) McMurdie; nine grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints, 26 North Tiger Drive, Jerome, Idaho 83338.
A view will begin one hour prior at 10 a.m. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Betty’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.