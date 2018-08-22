April 26, 1938 – July 27, 2018
Betty Bruner age 80, of Boise, Idaho passed away at home July 27, 2018. Born April 26, 1938 in Twin Falls, Idaho to John L and Lola S Kiser Pope. She graduated from Hagerman high school in 1956. In 1958 she married Carlton Edward Baker they had one son Carlton Rodney Baker. They later divorced. In 1962 Betty went to work for Idaho power where she retired. In 1971 Betty married William Bruner he passed away August 16, 1992.
Betty is survived by her son C. Rodney and Maleri Baker, grandchildren Dillon J Baker, Jordan L Brown, great granddaughters Mattie and Marlee Brown. 3 step grand children Jamie and Mindy Moriarty, Hailey and Aaron Howard, Mari Holly five step great grandchildren Tanner Moriarty, Madison, Ryan Holly, Claire and Nora Howard, 2 sisters Donna, Rick Hoverson, Bonnie, Carl Reiterman and Niece Deborah Hoverson. Funeral services will be conducted by Cloverdale funeral home at 11:00 on August 25, 2018, interment will be at Canyon Hill cemetery in Caldwell due to their restrictions it will be held Monday August 27,2018. Memorials can be made to the Hagerman Alumni.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.