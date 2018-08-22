Subscribe for 33¢ / day

April 26, 1938 – July 27, 2018

Betty Bruner age 80, of Boise, Idaho passed away at home July 27, 2018. Born April 26, 1938 in Twin Falls, Idaho to John L and Lola S Kiser Pope. She graduated from Hagerman high school in 1956. In 1958 she married Carlton Edward Baker they had one son Carlton Rodney Baker. They later divorced. In 1962 Betty went to work for Idaho power where she retired. In 1971 Betty married William Bruner he passed away August 16, 1992.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Betty is survived by her son C. Rodney and Maleri Baker, grandchildren Dillon J Baker, Jordan L Brown, great granddaughters Mattie and Marlee Brown. 3 step grand children Jamie and Mindy Moriarty, Hailey and Aaron Howard, Mari Holly five step great grandchildren Tanner Moriarty, Madison, Ryan Holly, Claire and Nora Howard, 2 sisters Donna, Rick Hoverson, Bonnie, Carl Reiterman and Niece Deborah Hoverson. Funeral services will be conducted by Cloverdale funeral home at 11:00 on August 25, 2018, interment will be at Canyon Hill cemetery in Caldwell due to their restrictions it will be held Monday August 27,2018. Memorials can be made to the Hagerman Alumni.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Betty Bruner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments