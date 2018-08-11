April 4, 1924 – August 4, 2018
Elizabeth Rhoda Ann “Betty” Lincke was born in Philadelphia, PA to parents William Lincke and Gertrude Crowe. She was the middle of 5 children, Bill, Marie, Trudi and George. Some of her fondest childhood memories were of summers spent at the shore with her family in Wildwood, NJ.
Betty met the love of her life, Palmer Baxter, through a mutual friend who was in the service with Palmer. They were married on June 26,1944, in Philadelphia. In June of 1945 while Palmer was stationed in Gainesville,TX, Betty gave birth to their son, Bill, back in Philadelphia. Palmer and Betty eventually settled in Lamesa, TX, to live and work on the family’s cotton farm. Even though Palmer took the girl out of Philly, he couldn’t take Philly out of the girl. Betty kept her hometown close to heart and you could hear it in her Philly accent up until the very end.
It was in Texas that their second and third children, Barbara and Betsy, were born. In 1956 they moved to Rupert, ID to take on a homestead, and a few years later their fourth child, Lorraine, was born. In 1989 Palmer and Betty moved to Meridian, ID, to be closer to their daughters and grandkids.
Betty had a way of making everyone she talked to feel special. Endearingly referred to as ‘Nanny’ by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and even their neighborhood friends, Betty loved watching over them and cherished every minute.
Betty, Boop, Nanny, Mom was truly special and loved by all she came in contact with. Betty was preceded in death by her sisters and oldest brother, her husband and her son. Betty is survived by her younger brother, George (Nancy) Lincke; daughters Barbara (Roy Dean) Holloway; Betsy (Stan) Koehler; Lorraine (Lewis) Whitesides; her 8 grandchildren, Bill Koehler, Heather (Holloway) Rommens, Jeff Koehler, Emily Whitesides, Amy (Holloway) Bourgoin, Greg Koehler, Elyse Whitesides and Erin Whitesides. Six great-grandchildren and one on the way; several loving nieces and nephews.
Betty’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 14 at 10 a.m. with a funeral Mass at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Boise. We would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at MorningStar Assisted Living and the supportive and caring staff of Keystone Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 800-822-6344.
