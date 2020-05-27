Obituary: Betty Ann (Weisz) Mahlke

Betty Ann (Weisz) Mahlke, 74, Jamestown, ND died Sunday May 24, 2020 at Sanford Hillsboro Care Center in Hillsboro, ND. Betty Mahlke was born to Edwin Jacob Weisz and Lydia (Kienzle) Weisz on June 30, 1945 in Great Falls, Montana. She graduated from Wimbledon High School in 1963. She married her high school sweetheart Larry Mahlke June 20, 1964 in Wimbledon, ND. She worked at Farmers and Merchants Bank Wimbledon, Harold Rene Acct for 26 years, and Tax Forward until she retired in 2010. She worked with Larry at Frontier Village in retirement from 2011—2015. She was also a board member of Sunset Memorial Gardens for 50 years. Betty was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Jamestown where she participated in Naomi Circle, Lutheran Women’s Mission League, quilting group, and the community Thanksgiving Dinner committee. She also volunteered at Orphan Grain Train and with the Alzheimer’s Association.