Try 1 month for 99¢

Betty Ann Bernad, 71 of Burley passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a long time resident of Jackson, Idaho. Betty was a member of the Catholic Church. She was a Minidoka 4-H leader and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She had a love for animals.

Betty is survived by her daughter Janet (Jim) Cozakos, Tina L. Bernad Sutherland, Dawna (Steve) Crabb, Yolanda (Nyles) Tilley, Alicia (Max) Munoz and son Antonio (Trina) Bernad, 19 grandkids and 7 great grandkids and 2 on the way. She is preceded in death by her husband Ramon Bernad, her parents, 2 sisters and a brother.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

The family would like to thank Dr. Roa, Dr. Spackman, Harrison Hope Hospice, Cassia Regional Medical Center and Parke View Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Viewing and Rosary will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 17, 2018 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church services will conclude with burial in the View Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Any donations may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Parish. 802 F Street / P.O. Box 115 Rupert, ID 83350

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Betty Ann Bernad
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments