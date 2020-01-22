October 5, 1944—January 11, 2020
Betty Ann Beadz, 75, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at her home in Wendell.
Betty Ann Schmidt was born on Oct. 5, 1944 in Wendell, Idaho. The daughter of Valley and Anna Marie Schmidt. She was raised and educated in Jerome, Idaho.
She married Jim Beadz on April 14, 1962 in Jerome, Idaho. They had two sons, Marty and Cody Beadz, both of Bliss, Idaho.
She was a housewife who also worked on their farm for many years in Wendell. After they sold the farm, she took a job at West Point where she earned the nickname “Burnin’ Betty.” They then moved to Mackay, Idaho, where she took a job in Arco working at a gas station where she met and made many friends. Later, they moved back to Wendell and she started working at the Valley Co-Op in Gooding, where everyone knew her and loved to talk. Betty and Jim enjoyed spending many winters down south in their RV.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Beadz; two sons, Marty and Cody Beadz; her brothers, Danny and Terry Schmidt; five grandchildren, Chance, Tyler, Jordan, Mikki, and CJ; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gene Schmidt.
Thank you so much for all cards, flowers, kindness and support you have shown us during this difficult time.
A celebration of life for Betty will be held later in the Spring.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
