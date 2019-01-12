July 21, 1929—January 8, 2019
Betty Allred of Burly lived an incredible life and was an incredible woman, left this earth on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at the age of 89.
Betty Lou Hillegas was born in Kimberly, Idaho, July 21, 1929, to her parents, Joseph Michael and Betty Bell (Foster) Hillegas. She was raised on the family dairy farm—milking cows, gathering eggs, and gardening. She attended school in Kimberly and was the band majorette at Kimberly High School. Betty was very musical and she played the piano all her life.
Following graduation from high school, she worked as an X-Ray technician. During this time, she met the love of her life, Jack Allred. They were married 64 years and joining this union were two children, Jackson Wayne Allred II and Jill Marie. Betty was Jack’s partner as they cleared sagebrush to farm and built their home south of Murtaugh. For many years they had a busy, profitable life.
Betty cultivated a lovely lawn and flower beds and she made their home inviting and beautiful. Betty was a philanthropist during her life. She was a close “friend” of the College of Southern Idaho, where she religiously donated her time and financial support. She sat on the college board for several years. She loved the First Presbyterian Church of Burley; spending time with the faithful members was a joy to her. She used her many attributes in helping in God’s Kingdom; she played the organ and piano; sang in the church choir; set up Kids of the Kingdom; and helped in any way she could—a true Christian in mind, heart and actions.
During retirement years, she loved to travel. She and Jack spent time visiting the different countries around the globe—learning and absorbing everything possible. Together, they served two Farmer-to-Farmer tours thru the Department of Agriculture. They toured Egypt to teach farming methods. Through the many associations experienced there, they were privileged to host the Egyptians when they visited America. Because of her love of people and the world, Betty provided the opportunity for each grandchild to travel abroad as a reward for college graduation. She was a tireless grandma. She supported all their grandchildren’s various endeavors—horse competitions, basketball and soccer games, rodeos, ski races, etc.
She was blessed with eight grandchildren with the next generation giving her eight great-grandsons! Additionally, she adored her pet poodle, “Dolly.”
Betty is survived by her son, Jackson (Laurie) Allred of Burley; a daughter, Jill (Paul) Wornell of Burley; nieces, Miriam (Dick) Smith of Twin Falls, and Susan (Bob) Johansen of Sandy, Utah; a dear friend, Claretta “Charlie” Shaffer-Rittel of Burley; a daughter adopted by heart, Nancy (Steve) Murphy of Burley; and her grandchildren, JW (Emily) Allred of Silverton, Oregon, Chelsey Wornell (Amanda) of Boise, Jeanine Allred of Hailey, and Christopher (Laura) Wornell of Burley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; granddaughters, Allison Wornell Allen, Kylee Wornell and Tessa Wornell Bogue; siblings, Dorothy McVey, Connie Wyilie and Joe Hillegas; a niece, Connie Jones; and one nephew, Mitch Allred.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, with the Reverend John Ziulkowski officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
