August 24, 1930—May 13, 2019
Betty Alice Aasa passed away at home on May 13, 2019 at the age of 88. Betty was born in Longview Washington on August 24, 1930. Before she was in first grade the family moved to Weiser Idaho where she grew up on a farm on Monroe Creek. She had many wonderful memories of growing up in the country. Betty, her sister, and her three brothers walked two miles a day to a one-room grade school. Betty learned to do chores and did homework by kerosene lantern until the farm got electricity when she was 17 years old.
After grade school Betty went to junior high and high school in Weiser and graduated from Weiser High School in 1948. She soon met the love of her life and began dating Donald B Aasa and they were married in Elko Nevada on June 15, 1951. She began married life in Weiser and worked as a cashier at Montgomery Ward and as a bank teller. Donald’s job with UPRR soon took them to Emmett Idaho where they lived for 20 years. Betty worked for Bell Telephone, First Security Bank, and Gem Canning in Emmett.
When she became a new mother in 1957 she embarked on a lifelong career of being a homemaker in Emmett, Pocatello, and finally in Twin Falls. Betty loved people, especially children, and would often smile and wave when she saw small children in stores and restaurants. She also adored sunsets, roosters, ducks, stuffed animals, and rainbows. Anytime the moon was visible in the sky, day or night, Betty always commented with awe at that beautiful natural phenomenon.
Betty is survived by her sons, Kent L Aasa (Denise Flemming) of Twin Falls and Gary L Aasa (Jaylene) of Shelley Idaho, brother Ronald Gentry (Pat) of Fruitland Idaho, grandson Eric L Aasa (Dayna Biorn)of Twin Falls and great grandchildren Alexis, Taylor, Emery, Skylee, and Kai; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The family invites everyone to attend a celebration of Betty’s life at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, Idaho.
