Obituary: Bette Lou Corak

August 29, 1930—January 8, 2020
In loving memory of Bette Lou Corak, Aug. 29, 1930 to Jan. 8, 2020. Bette was a loving mother and wife. Bette passed away after a sudden illness.
Bette was born in Twin Falls. She graduated from Filer High School. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, Twin Falls. She worked for Farm Bureau Insurance and Idaho Frozen Foods.
Bette is preceded in death by her husband, James David Corak, and her parents, Stanley and Coreta Walters. Bette is survived by her sister, Ann Kaster, Twin Falls (formerly Buhl). She is also survived by four sons, Doug Botimer, Fraser, Michigan, Steve (Laura) Botimer, Boise, Michael Botimer, Meridian, and Robert (Autumn) Lockerby, Boise. Bette has six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Grandchildren are Max (Ambur) Botimer, Flint Michigan, Constantine Botimer, Yeo-su, South Korea, Dylan and Kaitlyn Botimer, Meridian, Jessica Hintz, Meridian, Jessica Lockerby, Nampa. Her great granddaughter, Nova Lockerby, Nampa. Bette is also survived by a niece and nephew, Christie (Brian) Willford, Big Piney, Wyoming and Guy (Kari) Kaster, Buhl.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.” Condolences may be left at www.whitemortuary.com.
