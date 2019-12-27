February 7, 1930—December 23, 2019
Bette Lee Clark, 89, a resident of Jerome, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Bette was born on Feb. 7, 1930 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Lena and Fred Nelson. She attended grade school at Pleasant Plains and graduated from Jerome High School in 1948. She went on to school and later graduated from Bannock School of Nursing in 1951 as a Registered Nurse.
She married Raymond G. Clark on June 15, 1952 in Jerome where they lived on a farm. She worked in numerous medical facilities throughout the valley and with the Red Cross.
Gardening was her passion. She and Raymond were both active and involved with the Jerome Methodist Church. While raising their children, both Bette and Ray were on Soldier Mountain Ski Patrol.
She is survived by her brothers Jack and Theron Nelson; a sister Norma Stone; three sons, Creg (Debbie) of Twin Falls, Kurt of Jerome, and Chris (Sandy) of Sandy, Utah; two daughters Brenda Harney of Twin Falls and Becky (Jim) Henson of Bend, Oregon; eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, and her parents.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be left at demaraysjerome.com
