October 6, 1926—Aug.23, 2019
Bethine Bates 92 passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 under the loving care of her daughter and son-in-law, Raedine and Dave Frantz, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Beth was born at home on the family farm in Malta, Idaho on Oct. 6, 1926 to Victor and Sadie Scott. She was the youngest of four daughters and attended schools in the Malta area. With the loss of the family cattle ranch during the depression Vic and Sadie relocated their family to Twin Falls. Beth remained a resident of Twin Falls for the remainder of her life. In 1947, while working at the Peter Pan Soda Shop on Main Street, Beth met her future husband Wayne Bates. They were married in Elko, Nevada on Jan. 17, 1948. To this union were born five children, Karen Baird (Lynn), Raedine Frantz (Dave) Yvonne Iskra (Ed), Christine Rene’, and John Bates (Cheri). Beth and Wayne spent fifty-nine years together before his passing in 2007.
Beth held several jobs throughout her life but by far her most treasured accomplishment was her family. Whether fishing, camping, barbequing or summer vacations with family to Yellowstone, The Redwoods, the Oregon Coast or Washington, any time was a “Special Time” when family was near. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the benefactors of Beth’s longevity. They were fortunate to know her, learn from her, and will carry the memory of her for the rest of their lives.
Mom was a wonderful caregiver for her mother for six and a half years, and then her husband for seventeen years until his passing in 2007.
Beth loved gardening and cared religiously for her roses, iris, gladiolus and lily’s. In her later life when she was no longer physically able to care for her garden, she enjoyed creating her own garden in the hundreds of coloring books she completed. As time progressed she found solace in watching the birds and squirrels from her breakfast table, reading novels and doing word search puzzles.
Mom’s final years were filled with “spunk and sass.” Perhaps this gave her the energy and drive to watch seasons of Spurs basketball, Boise State Football and NASCAR racing. Without fail weekday afternoons were spent watching the Game Show Network and yes, mom could answer some questions! Quiet evenings were spent in her recliner enjoying any show about Alaska or Mountain men, always with a “Creamie” for dessert. She relished her weekly phone calls from her children.
Beth was predeceased by her parents Victor and Sadie Scott, her husband Wayne Bates, a granddaughter Danielle Bates, a great-granddaughter Makennah Anderson and all of her siblings: Theda Scott, Bessie Powers and Lona Meyers.
She is survived by all her children, twelve grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Beth will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, in Twin Falls, Idaho at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. A reception with lunch will follow immediately after the service. Private Inurnment at Twin Falls Cemetery will take place at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
