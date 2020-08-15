Obituary: Bethella Gloria Marble-Urie

September 17, 1933—August 10, 2020
On the beautiful summer day of August 10, 2020, Bethella Gloria Marble-Urie left her earthly family to live with her Heavenly Father at the age of 86. Bethella was born, the youngest of 6 children, in Holbrook, Idaho on September 17, 1933, to Cora Pearl Cook- Marble and Byron Elum Marble. At the age of 5, Bethella and her family moved to Wendell, Idaho and at the age of 11, they moved to Eden, Idaho, where she lived almost her entire life. That same year she began writing and was often featured in the Idaho Farmer magazine. Beth was an amazing writer; she had a creative knack with words. She was never short of something to say or write. She frequently won awards and was paid for writing poems, slogans, jingles and essays.
Bethella would often talk about helping her Dad herd and milk cows, as a child. She definitely grew up as a farm/ranch girl and continued her love of animals and open spaces throughout her life. Ranch life was the life for Bethella. She spoke of the good times on her ranch almost daily, until her passing.
Beth loved music, dancing, writing, talking on the telephone with friends, registering for contests or raffles, and visiting with friends and family. Music delighted her and she loved to dance, calling it her “fancy footwork also know as the Jitterbug”. Elvis Presley was her favorite singer, and she enjoyed going to various venues to watch impersonator performances.
She loved her family unconditionally. Beth would often encourage her family to do unto others as they would do unto you and strive to live by the golden rule. She expressed these values regularly through her poetry and family conversation. Beth loved all animals. She had many horses, cows, sheep, cats, dogs, and chickens over the years. She was their guardian angel with a wonderfully, kind heart.
Bethella married John Urie on March 3rd, 1960. John and Bethella raised four children together. They enjoyed living in Eden and raising cattle. They lived a very frugal life on the ranch. She and John worked hard to make a decent living and Beth was proud of her work ethic. She often said “she was workin like a man”.
Among life’s many joys for her was winning Mother of the Year, three times and, of course, one of those was bestowed to her by her children who loved her very much.
She was no stranger to tragedy in her life. She never forgot her beloved daughter, Twilla Lorraine, who died at the young age of 6. Bethella also lost a grandchild, Jamie Lynn to an accidental drowning. She never, ever forgot them, showed everyone their pictures and told people how special they both were to her.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Cora Marble, her husband John Urie, her son-in- law Jean Etcheto, her daughter Twilla Lorraine Berkeley, her grandson Jamie Lynn Quesnell, and all her siblings: Irene O’Brien, Phyllis Widdman, Byron Quenton Marble, Sylvia Grunder, and Naomi Sirucek.
Bethella is survived by her three daughters: Ramona Etcheto, Twin Falls, Id. Tamera Hunt in Eagle, Id. and Clarice Quesnell in Potlatch, Id. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.
A viewing is scheduled at Parke’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Id. this Saturday, August 15th, in the evening from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, August 16, from 9:30 to 10:59 a.m.. The funeral will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Following a luncheon, the graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at the Hazelton, Idaho, Cemetery on the same day.
Note: Face Masks will be supplied for your use if you choose.
Bethella was loved and will be missed by all. Dear God, Please take the best of care of our lovely Bethella, Mom, Grandmother, and Great, Great Grandmother.
For full obituary go to: https:/www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/obituaryethella-urie
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.