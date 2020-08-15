Obituary: Bethella Gloria Marble-Urie

She loved her family unconditionally. Beth would often encourage her family to do unto others as they would do unto you and strive to live by the golden rule. She expressed these values regularly through her poetry and family conversation. Beth loved all animals. She had many horses, cows, sheep, cats, dogs, and chickens over the years. She was their guardian angel with a wonderfully, kind heart.

Bethella married John Urie on March 3rd, 1960. John and Bethella raised four children together. They enjoyed living in Eden and raising cattle. They lived a very frugal life on the ranch. She and John worked hard to make a decent living and Beth was proud of her work ethic. She often said “she was workin like a man”.

Among life’s many joys for her was winning Mother of the Year, three times and, of course, one of those was bestowed to her by her children who loved her very much.

She was no stranger to tragedy in her life. She never forgot her beloved daughter, Twilla Lorraine, who died at the young age of 6. Bethella also lost a grandchild, Jamie Lynn to an accidental drowning. She never, ever forgot them, showed everyone their pictures and told people how special they both were to her.