September 8, 1950 – July 21, 2018
Beth Irene Searle Campbell, Meridian, ID, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, from a short battle with cancer. She has now completed her bucket list. The only thing she had on her bucket list was to go be with Jesus.
Beth was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on September 8, 1950, to LaVerne and Wilma Jones Searle. When she was three years old, she moved to Jerome, Idaho with her parents and oldest sister. In 1968 she graduated from Jerome High School. She attended College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University where she earned her Associates of Arts degree in 1971.
While going to school in Pocatello, she met and married William Delos Campbell. They were married on November 28, 1971, in Jerome, Idaho. To this union Hyla Teress, Darcy Jean, and Charity Joy were born.
Later she attended and graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Science and Psychology Degree. She did this while raising 2 girls and taking care of an ill husband.
After her husband died she carried on with being the head of the household and eventually made a new family by blending in and sharing one house with her dear friends Tim and Tina Maki. The family would like to thank Tim and Tina for all the care and love that was given to Beth in her final days. They spent many hours loving on Beth and seeing to everything she needed.
Beth had many hobbies. Among them were crocheting hot pads, reading, and singing in various choirs. But God was her first love.
Beth is survived by her daughters, Hyla Teress Campbell, Livermore, CA; Darcy Jean (Stacy) Good, Hammett, ID; and Charity Joy (Justin Adams) Campbell, Meridian, ID. Grandchildren are Elijah Toye, Rachamel {Leland Little) Toye, Yaphiel Toye, Stephan (Samantha) Good, and Dezaraya Adams; quasi-granddaughters Emmy and Sami , and quasi-grandsons Mike and Trey. She has two great-grandchildren Baelfire Toye and Baesyl Little. One great-grandbaby is to be born in January 2019. She also is survived by her sisters Linda (Dwaine) Meyers and Jolene Searle, Twin Falls, ID; two aunts, Amy McDonald, and Beverly Williams; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rufus and Eva Searle and Dow and Judah Belle Jones, her parents Laverne and Wilma Searle, her husband Delos Campbell, an infant daughter Chasity Jean, and a great-grandson Kai Toye.
A memorial service will be held August 1, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Summers Funeral Home Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Rd. Meridian, ID 83646.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the MSTI institute of Meridian for the love and compassion they gave Beth. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mountain States Tumor Institute of Meridian, 520 S. Eagle Rd. Meridian, ID 83642, in Beth’s name.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Beth’s family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
