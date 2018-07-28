November 27, 1913 – July 1, 2018
Bessie, 104, left this universe July 1, 2018 at Woodstone Assisted Living, surrounded by her daughter, Beverly, and many employees and friends from Woodstone who all loved her.
She was the oldest daughter and one of eight children of John Baker and Goldy Trego Baker. She was born in Blackfoot, ID and moved to Placerville, CA around the age of 7.
Bessie loved to travel and worked hard all her life to afford it. She traveled to more than 15 countries, Canada, and all of the states except 1.
She lived in Ely and Ruth, NV for many years. She was the president of her bowling league and was active in PTA and the Womans Moose Lodge. She helped start the Arts Club in Ely. She was very talented. She loved to sing, whistle, play the harmonica and especially loved to dance. She worked in many stores and at the Ruth Post Office. She loved people and never met a stranger. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Bessie is survived by her sister Dola Albushe, daughters Nancy Garrick and Beverly Burke, 11 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Claude; daughters Joan Buchanan and Pat Riach, 6 siblings; Ned, Cecil, Ren, Ruth, Thora and Forrest.
Special thanks to her sister Dola Albushe, John Slivkoff and his dog Midnite for special visits and flowers, Woodstone employees and friends and Horizon Hospice.
At her request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Placerville, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.