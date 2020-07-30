Obituary: Bert Wesley Raidiger Jr.

He was born on November 17, 1931 to Bert and Fay Raidiger in Rockford, IL. In his youth he spent the summers at his family’s ancestral homestead on South Manitou Island and developed a love for the outdoors. In 1952, Bert enlisted in the Marine Corps and was stationed in Kodiak, AK, where he learned carpentry. Bert married Mary Bernadette Wolfe in Bremerton, WA, in February, 1953, and shortly afterward, was transferred to Camp Lejeune, NC. They had their first child, Cathy, later that year. They moved to Racine, WI, in January, 1954 and in February he was honorably discharged. While in Racine they had four more children, Bert III, Chris, Lu, and Joan. During the summer of 1962, Bert moved his family to southern California in a 1929 Ford Model A Roadster. In 1966, they had their last child, Michele. They remained in California until Bert’s retirement in 1993 when he and Mary moved to Twin Falls, ID. Mary passed away in 1997.