August 11, 1953 - December 13, 2018
Bert Edwin Heath, 65, of Shoshone, passed away at home surrounded by his family on December 13, 2018.
Bert was born August 11, 1953 to parents Clarence and Ireda Heath. Bert's living siblings are: Laura Reeves of Kimberly; Elaine (Bob) Cunningham of Glenns Ferry; Eddy (Lynda) Heath of Washington; Jerry (Carol) Heath of Kimberly; and Patty (Mike) Pope of Washington. Bert grew up helping on the family farm and dairy which is where he learned his tireless work ethic. He grew up in Kimberly and graduated from Kimberly High School in 1971.
Bert married his sweetheart Julie Judd in 1976 they enjoyed 42 years together. While living in Kimberly, they had three sons; Aaron Bert, Jeffrey Edwin and Brent Charles. The family moved to Shoshone in 1990 so he could manage Valley Paving Co. He was able to work with Jeff and Brent there for many years and was able to instill his belief around the value of hard work. After retiring he could often be found in his shop following his true passion of woodworking and handy work. He was a skilled craftsman and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix or make better. He could be relied on to help with any project and always willing to share his time and talents. He was a devoted BSU football fan, and loved all technology.
Bert was known to all as a good man with a good sense of humor. He loved the outdoors, camping, hunting with his sons, playing in the snow with his granddaughters and cooking for friends and family. Bert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by wife, Julie; his sons, Jeffrey (Amy) and Brent (Stacey); grandchildren, Mylee, Khloe and Shyla.
He was preceded in death by his son Aaron, his parents, and brother, Dennis.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 20, 2018 at 11 a.m at the LDS Church in Shoshone. There will be a luncheon to follow. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
