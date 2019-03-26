Obituary: Bernice Drury

Bernice Drury, 98, of Twin Falls, passed away March 22, 2019 at her home in Twin Falls. Friends may attend a visitation to be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, from 5 to 7 p.m. pm Sunday, March 31, 2019. Funeral Services on April 1, 2019 at 1 p.m at the Funeral Home. To share memories and condolences please go to her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
