Obituary: Bernice Darleen McBride Harris

July 26, 1930 -March 17, 2020

Bernice Darleen McBride Harris, former Burley resident, passed away suddenly Tuesday March 17th in Mesa Arizona. She was 89 years old.

Bernice was born in Coleridge, Nebraska to Daisy and Louis Stapleman on July 26th 1930. When she was 6 years old the family moved to Rupert, Idaho.

She married Verl McBride in 1949 and together they had four children—Dianna, Nancy, Dennis and Susan.

She worked at the Heyburn Simplot processing plant and when Skaggs Drug Center opened in Burley, she went to work there. She was one of the first people to be hired and made many lifelong friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In 1988 when she retired, she and Verl moved to Apache Junction, Arizona. When Verl passed away in 1994, she chose to stay in Arizona. She had many good friends and enjoyed her life there.

She was an immaculate housekeeper and did this in her spare time for other people. It was something she truly enjoyed and took great pride in.

In 2004 she met JD Harris. They were married and moved to Mesa, where she resided until her death.