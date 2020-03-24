Obituary: Bernice Darleen McBride Harris

July 26, 1930 -March 17, 2020
Bernice Darleen McBride Harris, former Burley resident, passed away suddenly Tuesday March 17th in Mesa Arizona. She was 89 years old.
Bernice was born in Coleridge, Nebraska to Daisy and Louis Stapleman on July 26th 1930. When she was 6 years old the family moved to Rupert, Idaho.
She married Verl McBride in 1949 and together they had four children—Dianna, Nancy, Dennis and Susan.
She worked at the Heyburn Simplot processing plant and when Skaggs Drug Center opened in Burley, she went to work there. She was one of the first people to be hired and made many lifelong friends.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1988 when she retired, she and Verl moved to Apache Junction, Arizona. When Verl passed away in 1994, she chose to stay in Arizona. She had many good friends and enjoyed her life there.
She was an immaculate housekeeper and did this in her spare time for other people. It was something she truly enjoyed and took great pride in.
In 2004 she met JD Harris. They were married and moved to Mesa, where she resided until her death.
Bernice was very healthy and led an active life right up until the end. She was a loving mother and grandmother and very proud of all her family.
She is survived by her husband JD and her children, Dianna (Dennis) Stewart, Dennis (Ruby) McBride, and Susan (Randy) Quanstrom. She left behind 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson and one sister, Donna Fae Fairchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, 8 brothers and sisters, her husband Verl, one daughter Nancy and one grandson, Jeremy.
Per Bernice’s wishes, a gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.