Obituary: Benny Jerold Anderson

August 17, 1946—March 6, 2020

Benny Jerold Anderson, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Teton Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation. He was under the care of Solace Hospice.

Benny was born on Aug. 17, 1946, in Gooding, Idaho. When he was 6 years old he was adopted by Glen Chris and Elsie Myrna Anderson. He grew up in Wendall, Idaho. In 1977 he moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho.

In 1965, he joined the U.S. Army National Guard. He was honorably discharged in 1971.

On Sept. 3, 1977, he married Rita Grover. They were later divorced.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Travis) Legan; stepdaughters: Trina (Matt Rowen) Black and Michele Hess all of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers: Archie Dorris of Kelso, Washington, Joe Lamkey of Gunnison, UT, and Jimmy Anderson of Washington; sister, Mary Jo Anderson of Edmond, WA; and 9 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in Jerome, Idaho. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Benny Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.