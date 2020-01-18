July 3, 1983—January 13, 2020
Benjamin Nielson Walton, 36, passed on from this world on Jan. 13, 2020 in Douglas, Wyoming. He was born in Rupert, Idaho to Gary Hepworth Walton and Kristy Nielson Walton on July 3, 1983. Benjamin also resided in Gooding, Idaho, Bozeman, Montana, Grouse Creek, Utah, Hailey, Idaho, as well as Twin Falls, Idaho. He most recently resided in Douglas, Wyoming where he moved with his fiance, Lindsey Walgamott. He worked for A&W Water Transfer while living there.
He is survived by: Kristy Walton (Mother), Siblings: Amy (Mike) Spellman, Casey(Carly) Walton, Jacob (Alexis) Walton, Karen (Tom) Constantineau, Janelle Walton, Mary (Ian) Westrope, Kristal Walton, and his daughter, Alayna.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Hepworth Walton and his son (miscarriage).
Benjamin had many hobbies. He was an avid reader with hundreds of books at his disposal. His favorite authors were Stephen King and J.R.R. Tolkien. He loved riding his Kawasaki on the gnarliest trails (or made his own) he could find. He also loved working with his hands outdoors as well as perfecting his skills with woodworking and building almost anything by himself. He had a passion for playing pool and did so every chance he got. He was very skilled at this as well. But his first and deepest love would always be playing his guitar. At the age of 11, he taught himself to play guitar by ear and spent countless hours perfecting his gift that came so naturally to him. He eventually wrote his own original instrumental songs.
His lust for living life to its fullest and seizing each moment full-throttle will be horribly missed.
A memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate his life and his impact for so many of us Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert Idaho.
Any donations to help with final expenses are not expected but very helpful and appreciated. Make them on PayPal to: https://www.paypal.me/KarenConstantineau
“Go on then, there are other worlds than this.” -Stephen King
