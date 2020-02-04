Benita Gayle Harms
July 27, 1935 - January 30, 2020
Benita Gayle Harms, 84, of Buhl, passed into the arms of her Lord on January 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Benita was born July 27, 1935 in Winchester, Idaho to Robert and Isabelle Turner. They moved to the Melon Valley area of Buhl when Benita was a small child. She attended her early years of school in Buhl, finishing her education in California. She married Gary Harms on Nov. 30, 1952 in Buhl. In 1955 they moved to California, returning to the Buhl area in 1975. They were the proud parents of three children: Steven, Jim and Patricia and have a granddaughter, Nikki.
Benita worked at a variety of jobs, such as milking cows (by hand), a taco stand, laundry attendant, thrift store, The Paris, K-Mart, MH Kings, as well as being an owner of the Sport Shop Cafe in Buhl.
She is survived by her husband, children, and granddaughter; as well as a sister, Marjorie Vecera of Twin Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert; and an infant daughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the the First Baptist Church of Buhl, 400 9th Ave, Buhl.
Her ashes will be scattered at a later date at the same place as her parents and brother.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Benita's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
