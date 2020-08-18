Obituary: Belva Annamay Fulkerson

November 13, 1929 ~ August 14, 2020
Belva Annamay Fulkerson, 90, of Wendell and formerly of Jerome, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Wendell.
Belva was born Nov. 13, 1929, in Nampa, Idaho, the daughter of Elmer and Elva Williams. She graduated from Glenns Ferry High School.
Belva owned and operated Belva’s Beauty Salon at her home in Glenns Ferry. She also enjoyed long haul truck driving with her husband. She spent time golfing and fishing and helping on the farm in Jerome. Belva was dearly loved by all her nieces and nephews.
Belva is survived by her husband Bob of Wendell, a daughter Linda Fulkerson of Mesa, AZ, a brother Jim Williams and twelve nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Delbert.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
