Becky Schoettger, a longtime Gooding resident and elementary teacher, passed away August 29 at her home.
The youngest of four children born to Gene and Dorothy Kelly, she had a playful and light-hearted personality that drew everyone, especially children, to her.
Becky graduated from the University of Idaho in 1976 where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She started dating Jim Schoettger when they reconnected in Gooding while Becky was on break from University of Idaho. Becky completed her student teaching in Boise, Idaho during their courtship. The two married on June 3, 1978. They made their home in Gooding where they were blessed by two children, Lisa and John.
Her first and only teaching job was for Gooding School District. Becky taught school for 33.5 years; her first ten years teaching were spent at the Kindergarten level. She started a Kindergarten class in a room set up in the Old Tuberculosis (TB) Hospital south of town. Becky later taught kindergarten in the modular buildings behind the Gibbons Elementary School. Becky and Lisa graduated from Kindergarten to first grade together. She taught the rest of her career at the first-grade level. Becky loved the challenge of helping the youngest children grow into intelligent, kind people. She laughed about teaching for so long, she had her students’ children in her class. Becky served her community and church as the President for the local chapter of PEO as well as the Catholic Women’s League. Becky made many friends among teachers, staff, and students.
Becky had a kind and gentle approach to living. She was a caring presence in the lives of her husband, children, grandchild, in-laws, and parents. She ran countless errands, shared hundreds of meals, and baked dozens of cookies to brighten someone’s day. She organized parties and family dinners. During retirement, she enjoyed making one-of-a-kind greeting cards for family and friends. Over time, Becky’s designs grew more unique and personal, bringing pleasure to any who received them. She was generous in donating cards to the North Canyon Medical Center. The cards were available at no-cost to those with loved ones in need of a kind gesture. Handmade cards were just one way Becky expressed her love to others.
She will be terribly missed by her husband of 40 years, Jim Schoettger, her daughter, Lisa, son, John, daughter-in-law, Joey, grandson, Mason, father-in-law, John Schoettger Sr., sisters, Nancy Kelly and Susan (Jerry) Westendorf, brother, Steve Kelly, and her many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Gooding, Idaho. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to The Gooding School District Foundation.
To share a memory of Becky or to offer condolences to Becky’s family please visit www.demarayfuneralservice.com
