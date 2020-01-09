March 29, 1961—January 6, 2020
Becky England Haynes, 58, of Rupert, Idaho passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in Idaho Falls.
Becky was born March 29, 1961 in Rupert, Idaho, to Noel and Marjorie England. She was raised in Rupert and graduated from Minico High School in 1979. She received an associate degree from Ricks College and moved home to Rupert and started working at the Minidoka Memorial Hospital. On August 26, 1983 she married Dennis Haynes in the Salt Lake City Temple. Becky and Dennis welcomed their first child, Tyler, and then shortly moved to Provo, Utah. While in Provo, Holly was born. Once they finished college in Provo, they returned back to Rupert where Makenzie was born.
Becky started an in-home daycare service where she cared for many children. She loved being able to care for her own children as well as other families in the community. After her children were grown, she started working at Acequia Elementary School as a Special Education Paraprofessional Educator. She loved working with her students and seeing them excel. She was so grateful for the friendships she made with the people she worked with.
Becky was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many different capacities, but her favorite was various callings in the Primary.
Becky loved to spend time with her family and loved being a grandma. She was always up for an adventure. She loved gardening, holidays, family traditions, reading, popcorn, playing games, watching Hallmark movies, and taking care of her dog, Zoey.
Becky is survived by her children, Tyler (Neelam) Haynes of Salt Lake City, Utah, Holly (Landon) Whitesides of Rupert, Idaho, and Makenzie (Blake) Gorringe of St. George, Utah; grandchildren Arien and Charlie Whitesides, Miles Haynes, and baby Gorringe on the way; siblings Sue Irish of Twin Falls, Idaho, Julie (Jerry) Koyle of Rupert, Idaho, and Kyle (Lorena) England of Weston, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rupert West Stake Center, 26 South 100 West and for one hour prior to the funeral. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Rupert West Stake Center with Bishop Mike Child officiating. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral. Arrangements are entrusted to Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
