Obituary: Beatrice "Jo" Gooch

June 11, 1948 – October 23, 2018
Beatrice “Jo” Gooch, 70, a resident of Shoshone, left to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family and pets.
Jo was born June 11, 1948 in Wendell, Idaho to Raymond and Jeraldine Short. She was raised in Gooding and attended school there. She married Gary Jacobson Sr. on September 9, 1964 in Gooding. To this union three children were born, Gary, Carrie and Melanie.
On January 2, 1979 Jo was married to Ellis Gooch and they began a full and loving life. Together they shared a love for traveling, snowmobiling and sharing family dinners and reunions.
Jo was a member of the Sage Brush Art Guild for many years. She won many ribbons at the fairs for her talent. Her works of art will be cherished by her friends and family. Jo contributed over twenty-five years to Save the Children. She also contributed to many organizations to help homeless pets. She had a huge love for animals and helped them anyway she could.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ellis; her son – Gary Jacobson (Shawna), daughters – Carrie Rasmussen (Justen) and Melanie Hoskovec; two sisters – Kay Mays (Don) and Betty Johnson (Randy); ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and numerous treasured nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life for Jo will be held on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Gooding. Services will conclude at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jo’s name to help take care of lost and wayward pets: “A Road to Home” at Wells Fargo Bank or in care of Susie Peterson at 106 South Rail Street East Shoshone, Idaho 83352.
Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
