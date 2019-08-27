Beatrice Bircheat
September 25, 1941—August 25, 2019
Beatrice “Bea” Bircheat, 96, of Twin Falls was finally granted her greatest desire: to go home and be with the Lord, on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1922 in Berry, Alabama to Grover and Elizabeth Shirley. She graduated from Gorgas High School in 1941. Beatrice grew up during the Great Depression in which she and her siblings would chop cotton, in the brutal southern heat and humidity, for 50 cents a day. On June 29, 1940 she married Clifton Bircheat in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They moved to Twin Falls in the Spring of 1949, where Clifton opened an automotive repair business and Bea answered the phones and kept the books for him. Beatrice worked with Claireen Beams doing interior decorating in and around Twin Falls for 38 years. After retiring, she volunteered at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital for over 10 years as a Pink Lady.Beatrice loved the outdoor life in Idaho, and especially the many fishing trips she and Clifton took to Silver Creek. She loved to cook the fish they caught, and always served them with her delicious southern hush puppies. Beatrice also loved and enjoyed beautiful clothes, furnishings and flowers. She had a beautiful yard with many roses and dahlias.
Beatrice was a faithful member of Bethel Temple Apostolic Church for over 70 years, where she was loved and known by many as “Aunt Bea”. She was the oldest member of the church, and will be greatly missed!
You have free articles remaining.
Beatrice is survived by Bryan Bseiso (Chris), who Clifton and Bea called their adopted son; one sister-law, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved church family.
In 1990, her husband Clifton preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her parents, one brother, and her three sisters.
Funeral Services will be held today at 4 p.m. at Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, with Pastor John Collins, Jr. officiating. A viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.