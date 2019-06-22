{{featured_button_text}}

March 10, 1925—June 19, 2019

Beatrice “ Bea” Hepworth Larsen, 94 of Jerome, passed away Wednesday June 19th, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born March 10, 1925 to John William Hepworth and Alice Ashcroft Hepworth in Buhl, ID. She came from a very large family, she was the 2nd to the youngest.

She married to R.L. “Tuffy” Larsen on May 3, 1943. Bea lived and worked on their farm; she also had a very well-remembered grocery clerk career for many years.

She is survived by her son Mike (Ann) Larsen, and daughter Nancy (Don) Reddick of Jerome. -Seven grandchildren: Donna Bratton, Richard (Tracy) Larsen, Trish Marshall, Raymond (RaeJean) Larsen, Pamela (Jose) Gutierrez, Rhonda (Davin) Hancock, Travis (Heidi) Reddick. Sixteen greatgrandchildren: Adrianna, Troy, Katie, Rob, Matt, Karley, Zachary, Mark, Rebecca, Sawyer, Kayden, Shelbie, Luis, Alejandro, Decatur, and Colden. She is survived by a sister Effie Spangler 99 of San Diego, CA. A sister-in-law Helen Hepworth, and a brother-in-law Denzel (Jackie) Larsen.

She was preceded in death by her husband and son Galen, her parents, 11 brothers six sisters and a great-granddaughter Alexis Larsen.

There will be a viewing to meet with the family Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel at 629 3rd Ave East Jerome, ID.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.

