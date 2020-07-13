Obituary: Barry Edward Sperber

Barry Sperber, formerly of Buhl, died on July 3, 2020, following an over 2-year battle with metastatic cancer. He was born on May 6, 1946, in Washington DC. Barry attended school in Arlington, Virginia, and graduated from Washington-Lee High School. Barry joined the Air Force in March 1966 and retired in July 1988, including a tour of duty at Da Nang, Vietnam, as a Dog Handler, Barry was awarded the Airman’s Medal for his actions there on his first week of arrival. For the past 13 years he has enjoyed annual reunions with fellow dog handlers from his squadron at various locations in the US. Barry became a federal employee in May 1989 at Fairchild AFB, WA working in the Contracting Squadron until his retirement in May 2012. Barry was a member of the Spokane Softball Umpire’s Association and officiated from 1990-2007. In 1996 Barry met Kathryn Bruffey at a USO dance at the Fairchild AFB Recreation Center. They married in Buhl, Idaho, on July 22, 1967. They were blessed to share their lives in many states and countries before retiring to their favorite place, Spokane. Barry’s activities included his love of sports, especially hockey (Spokane Chiefs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals); football (Washington Redskins); softball; baseball (Spokane Indians, Washington Nationals); and Gonzaga basketball. He was also an avid golfer.