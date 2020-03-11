Obituary: Barbara Stockamp Ralston

August 22, 1931—January 11, 2020
Barbara Stockamp Ralston, 88 years old, died peacefully on January 11 at her home in Van Nuys California.
Barbara was born August 1931, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to parents Henry & Margaret Stockamp.
She later moved to San Mateo, California where she met and married her beloved spouse for over 60 years, Paul Ralston.
Barb obtained her Masters in Social Work from University of Illinois and was a practicing LCSW in Rockford, IL until retiring with her husband to Sierra Vista, AZ.
Surviving are her four children, two daughters, Becky Ralston, Albuquerque NM and Liz Ralston, Van Nuys CA, and two sons, Kevin Ralston, Minneapolis MN & Kent Ralston, Bartlett, IL, plus her four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A funeral service will be held May 16 in Bartlett, IL at the home of her youngest son, Kent Ralston.
