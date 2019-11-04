{{featured_button_text}}

January 24, 1930—October 31, 2019

Barbara McClain, 89, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully October 31, 2019.

Barbara was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 24, 1930, to Cecil V. Macaw and Dorothy Macaw (Buchanan). Barbara was raised in Filer and graduated from Filer High School.

While attending high school she met her future husband Kenneth Wayne McClain. They were married in 1951 at the Filer Methodist Church.

Barbara enjoyed reading, bowling, Boise State & Denver Bronco football games, as well as attending her children’s sporting events.

She is survived by her son Rick McClain (Gene McDonough) of Scottsdale, Arizona. Daughter Pamela K. (Randy) Cooper of Twin Falls, Idaho. Brother Mike (Ronda) Macaw of Boise, Idaho. Grandsons Nick McClain and Morgan McClain. Grandsons Adam Leathers, Max Miller, and Colson Miller. Barbara is also survived by her Granddaughter Allison Cyr and Great Granddaughter Emily Cummins.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth McClain, parents Cecil V. Macaw and Dorothy Macaw, as well as her son Steven McClain.

The family is planning on holding a Memorial Service at a later date.

