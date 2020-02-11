Obituary: Barbara Lee Taylor

March 24, 1939 ~ February 6, 2020
Barbara Lee Taylor, of Wendell, passed away at the age of 80 on February 6, 2020 at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly, Idaho.
Barbara Lee (Marlow) Taylor was born on March 24, 1939 in Boise, Idaho to Paul “Bud” and Vida Crabb Marlow. She grew up on the family farm west of Wendell and enjoyed spending time outside helping her father on the farm. Some of her fondest memories of her childhood were spending time with her grandmothers. She remembered riding the bus to Mountain Home to spend time with Grandma and Grandpa Crabb. She also fondly remembered going with Grandpa Crabb on his mail route through the Bruneau area and stopping to enjoy a hot spring along the way.
Barbara was a member of Jobs Daughters and Eastern Star and graduated from Wendell High School in 1958. After graduation, she spent several months in California with friends of the family. She returned to Idaho and married Ronald C. Taylor of Wendell on June 24, 1959, and she moved a mere 1 mile down the road to his family’s farm, where she lived for the next 40 years. Barbara fed calves, drove tractor, chased cows and raised six kids on the family’s registered Holstein farm, of which she was very proud. She was a selfless woman whose sole purpose in life was to raise her children. Her husband and children were heavily involved in the Gooding County 4-H program. Barbara spent countless hours washing calf blankets, white show clothes and cleaning up the kitchen after many attempts at baking the perfect cakes and breads that were entered at the county fair.
She was a constant spectator in watching her children show at County and State Fairs.
Later in life, Barbara enjoyed trips to California, Oregon and Vermont with her daughters. She loved the ocean, but she always preferred to be at home. Barbara was an excellent seamstress and taught many people to sew. She also did beautiful embroidery work and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and identifying birds.
You have free articles remaining.
The family would like to thank Ashley Manor in Kimberly, Idaho for the home like atmosphere Barbara enjoyed so much. There she had a special friend, Margarite, that the family would like to mention.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her daughter, Kay Marie Taylor; her parents, Bud and Vida Marlow; all her younger siblings including Gloria (Ken) Dethorne; Butch (Sylvia) Marlow; Sharon Cutler; and Tom Marlow.
She is survived by her children, Janet Goffin (Ray), Rodney Taylor (Stephanie), Mary Ann Taylor, Jim Taylor (Christina), and Candi Looney (Dana). She has 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave, Jerome Idaho, with a reception to follow at the home of Ray and Janet Goffin.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Barbara’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.