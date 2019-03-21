December 25, 1932—March 20, 2019
Barbara L. Makinson Evans, passed away peacefully at her home west of Heyburn surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 25, 1932 at home in Hazelton ID to Kiefer and Juanita Makinson, the fourth of six children.
Barbara grew up on the family farm just outside of Hazelton during the hard times of the great depression where she learned how to work hard and make the best of things no matter what life threw at her. She graduated from Hazelton High School in 1950 and then a few months later married a handsome, smooth talking Navy vet with a Texas drawl by the name of Marlin T. Evans. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2016.
They drew a farm in the Kasota area in 1956 and she spent the next 63 years on the family homestead-farming, milking cows, raising kids, and occasionally taking the afternoon off to go fishing. Barbara and M.T. were parents to five children, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Grandma Barbara loved and cherished each and every one of her grandkids, their visits were the highlight of her days as she grew older. All the kids loved to visit Grandma on the farm, there was always something delicious to eat or cook, flowers and strawberries to pick and endless adventures to be had. Another perk was that there was an unspoken rule that if you had a cooking/ gardening/farming question you knew that all you had to do is pick up the phone and call Grandma Barbara.
Barbara is survived by her children, Arb Evans (Diane Griswold), Gwen Montgomery (George), Sarah Jane Graham (Roger), Pauline Evans, Marlene Cahoon (Arley), and special family member, Marcos, as well as her younger brother, Ronnie Makinson of Rupert/Nampa ID. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Doris Cameron, Verla Laughlin, JoAnn Willard, and Shirley Cooper, and one grandson, Calvin Fisher.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by her home health and hospice nursing team members, Rosa, Kathy and Diane.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Paul Congregational Church, 129 North 2nd West in Paul. Burial will be in the Hazelton Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and one hour prior to the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Burley VFW Hall in care of Barbara, St. Jude’s or the charity of your choice.
