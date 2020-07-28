Obituary: Barbara Joyce Pohl

Barbara Joyce Pohl
October 24, 1936 - July 27,2020
Heaven gained an angel on July 27, 2020 when Mom left earth. Barbara Joyce Pohl was born to John and Dorothea Rehwalt on October 24, 1936. She spent the first eighteen years of her life living on the family farm in Eden, Idaho with her siblings (Leroy, Viola, Donald, Lois, Harlan, and Carol). She attended school in Eden/Hazelton and was amongst the first to graduate from Valley High School. She met the love of her life, Norman Pohl. They married September 1, 1957 and had two daughters (Chris and Julie). They had 60 years of married life and loved each other very much.
Barbara had a kind, gentle, sweet spirit, and was well liked by all who met her. She loved being a mom and raising her two girls. She also loved having grandchildren born into the family (5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren in the mix). She worked extremely hard all her life and dedicated over 40 years in the medical profession. Barbara loved going to garage sales, movies, and lunch with various family members throughout the years. She was born into and blessed with a large and loving family. Barbara faced struggles with her own healthy, and with Normans towards the end of her life and still maintained her sweet kind nature throughout. All who knew Mom will miss her.
Barbara is survived by Daughters Julie (Mark) Schmahl and Chris (Curtis) Chugg, Grandchildren: Jami Jackson, Cynthia Chugg, Karlene (Chance) Owens, Jessica (Jacob) Martin, and Austin Schmahl. Great grandchildren: Stewart and Spencer Shropshire, Kaleb and Kimberly Owens, Gavin Chugg and Madison and Maceson Martin. Siblings Sister Lois Lickley, Brother Harlan Rehwalt, and Sister Carol (Bob) Thorton. As well as many nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents (John and Dorothea Rehwalt), Brothers (Leroy, and Donald Rehwalt), and her sister (Viola Brown).
Funeral Services are being provided by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on August 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden at 10 a.m.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice Visions and Bridgeview for the loving care and support they gave to Mom, and the family during the last years of her life.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Good Shepard Home. Condolences may be left at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.