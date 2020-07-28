Obituary: Barbara Joyce Pohl

Barbara Joyce Pohl

Heaven gained an angel on July 27, 2020 when Mom left earth. Barbara Joyce Pohl was born to John and Dorothea Rehwalt on October 24, 1936. She spent the first eighteen years of her life living on the family farm in Eden, Idaho with her siblings (Leroy, Viola, Donald, Lois, Harlan, and Carol). She attended school in Eden/Hazelton and was amongst the first to graduate from Valley High School. She met the love of her life, Norman Pohl. They married September 1, 1957 and had two daughters (Chris and Julie). They had 60 years of married life and loved each other very much.

Barbara had a kind, gentle, sweet spirit, and was well liked by all who met her. She loved being a mom and raising her two girls. She also loved having grandchildren born into the family (5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren in the mix). She worked extremely hard all her life and dedicated over 40 years in the medical profession. Barbara loved going to garage sales, movies, and lunch with various family members throughout the years. She was born into and blessed with a large and loving family. Barbara faced struggles with her own healthy, and with Normans towards the end of her life and still maintained her sweet kind nature throughout. All who knew Mom will miss her.