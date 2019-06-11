July 2, 1944—June 9, 2019
BURLEY – Barbara Jo Drussel Chesley, age 74, passed away while surrounded by family on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home in Burley, Idaho.
She was born July 2, 1944, in Burley, Idaho, to Grant D. Drussel and Lois May Swofford Drussel. She joined an older brother, Grant Dwayne Drussel, to complete their family of four. Barbara attended Burley schools and enjoyed a rich childhood with extended family and friends. Barbara met and fell in love with William Lynn Chesley. After dating for a few years, they were married on August 31, 1961. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on January 4, 1991. These two became the proud parents of three boys and one girl. The greatest gift given to their children was unwavering, unconditional love through the thick and thins of life.
Barbara was active throughout most of her life. She played city league volleyball and racquetball, loved camping and the outdoors, and enjoyed many activities with her best friends including working side by side and monthly luncheons. However, aside from her community involvement, Barbara will be fondly remembered for the love and service she freely gave to everyone in her life; she never turned down an opportunity to care for her husband, children, grandchildren, parents, aunts, and uncles. It is, perhaps, that kindness which will be most missed by those that knew her.
Barbara struggled for the past seven years with various health challenges. She was lovingly cared for by her husband, Bill. We would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Horizon Health Care for the care they gave and the various ward members that lovingly ministered to her.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Troy (Crystal) Chesley of Burley, James (Sabrina) Chesley of Rochester, Washington, and Cindy (Harry) Shaw and David (Charity) Chesley, both of Burley; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Grant Dwayne Drussel of Sumner, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Patricia Anne Drussel.
We invite those who wish to celebrate our mother’s life to attend a viewing on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, as well as her funeral service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 starting at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, 160 W. 400 S., of Burley, with Bishop Stephan H. Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
