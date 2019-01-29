Barbara Jean Petersen
May 19, 1934 - January 25, 2019
Barbara Jean Petersen, 84, of Buhl, died on January 25, 2019 at Willowbrook Assisted Living in Twin Falls, Idaho. Barbara Jean Wonenberg was born May 19, 1934 to William and Ruth (Comer) Wonenberg in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Jean attended schools in Buhl where she met the love of her life, Duane “Pete” Petersen. Jean and Duane were married on April 17, 1951 at the First Christian Church in Buhl, Idaho. Their love story lasted for 65 and a half years until the unexpected death of Duane on December 29, 2016. To this union Jean and Duane were blessed with 2 children, Kevin Duane and Diane Marie.
Jean worked at Clear Springs Trout and Corner Mart in Buhl before becoming the manager of Super Quick gas station in Twin Falls for a few years before retiring to take care of her mother. Customers were on a first name basis and many life time friends were made along the way. She had a way with making everyone walk away with a smile on their faces and laughter in their hearts. Jean had the most infectious laugh, so when her sisters came to visit there would be non-stop laughing with being told they all sounded like a bunch of cackling hens.
Great memories of love for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews will always be dear to their hearts with memories of laughter, playing games, and adventures along the way. Jean made the most beautiful crocheted afghans, stuffed animals, and pillows, among other beautiful things.
After Duane's death Jean moved to Willowbrook Assisted Living facility in Twin Falls. A huge thank you to all the staff for loving her as she loved all of you. It was a comfort to know that Jean became family. Vision's Hospice was a vital part of Jean's daily life and the quality of services provided was exceptional. Jean loved you all so very much.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; parents; in-laws, Arnold and Helen Petersen; sister, Dixie Petersen; brother-in-law, Mike McGuire; and nephew, Michael McGuire.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Kristen) Petersen, Buhl and Diane (Dell) Lamm, Twin Falls; sister, Carolyn McGuire, Idaho Falls; brother-in-law, Eldon Petersen, Twin Falls; grandsons, George ( Ashley) Dennis, Twin Falls; Kylan (Laura) Dennis, Belfield, North Dakota; Brenden (Samantha) Dennis, Twin Falls; and Christopher (Bre) Petersen, Maryland; great grandchildren, Faith Dennis, Alia Dennis, Bentley Dennis, Skylar Dennis, Wesley Dennis, Luke Dennis, Josh Petersen, and Liam Petersen; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Family was everything to her.
A combined graveside service for Duane and Jean Petersen will be held Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2 p.m., at West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
